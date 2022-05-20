JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was convicted of rape Thursday by a Craighead County jury.
Ross Leon Segroves, 64, was convicted in the Dec. 4, 2019, sexual assault after a two-day trial. Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Segroves to 10 years in prison.
An unnamed victim reported to the Jonesboro Police Department that she believed that Segroves gave her a “spiked” drink which caused her to become unconscious. She woke up, and Segroves was on top of her, having intercourse with her.
She said she told him to stop, and he continued, pushing his weight down on her. Once he stopped the assault, she stated to officers, Segroves apologized and told her he would deny the act if she told anyone, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jonesboro police arrested Segroves, and a district judge found probable cause to charge him with rape.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman praised Deputy Prosecutors Martin Lilly and James Turnbow:
“Lilly has once again made clear that Craighead County won’t tolerate violent crime. And Turnbow – one of our newest attorneys – has straightaway shown that he’s a real asset in our efforts to make this community safer. I’m thankful for their service.”
Segroves must register as a sex offender as part of the sentence.
