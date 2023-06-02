JONESBORO — A 38-year-old Jonesboro man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Arkansas 18, east of Lake City.
Jonathan Wray was driving westbound in a 2011 Subaru when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2023 Dodge Ram, driven eastbound by Gary Fultner, 59, of Hoxie, head-on.
The accident occurred at 8:20 a.m. and was investigated by Cpl. Anthony Maggitt of the Arkansas State Police.
Fultner was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Wray’s body was to sent to Emerson Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road condition was dry, according to the ASP report.
