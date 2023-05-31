MARIANNA — A Jonesboro man died and four other people were injured Saturday night in Marianna, Arkansas State Police reports.
Marianna police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Chestnut Street at around 11 p.m.
Olanda Bender, 37, was transported to Forrest City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release. His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, where manner and cause of death will be determined.
Police identified the others who were wounded as: Tracy Ewans, 36, of Little Rock; Jerome Smith, 31, of Little Rock; Markel Ellis, 27, of Lexa; Jaquasia Davis, 20, of Marianna.
Memphis TV station WREG reported that an annual car show had been held at the site earlier in the day. A vendor at the car show told the station the crowd who attended turned Chestnut Street into a block party.
No details on what prompted the shooting were released.
