PARAGOULD — A Jonesboro man, already in jail on arson and attempted second-degree murder charges, now faces additional charges after an investigation into two incidents earlier this year in Greene County, deputies said this week.
Darin Wright, 54, of Jonesboro was arrested this week after an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Wright was a suspect in an April 27 arson case at Fairview Automated Burnouts on Greene 643 Road.
“On April 27, 2023, deputies and firefighters were dispatched to Fairview Automated Burnouts (120 Greene 643 Road.) in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure. During the interviews with workers, they all stated that Darin Wright was in the building that morning before it burned,” deputies said in the affidavit.
A few minutes later, a worker saw that the building was on fire and noticed Wright walking away toward a nearby road, authorities said in the affidavit.
“During the recorded interview with the alleged suspect, he made incriminating statements about the events that transpired that day,” authorities said.
Wright was arrested on suspicion of arson in that case. A $250,000 bond was set for Wright.
Authorities also investigated a second incident on Greene 961 Road about property damage.
Wright was arrested on suspicion of one count of felony criminal attempt to commit arson and two counts of felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the second degree, authorities said.
Deputies went to Greene 961 Road due to the property damage call.
“Deputies made contact with two witnesses on the scene who stated that during the night they heard something outside. One witness stated he went to check and made contact with Darin Wright in the yard,” the affidavit noted. “Witness #1 asked Wright to leave the property because he knew he should not be there. Darin left without any further confrontation.”
The next morning, the witnesses went outside to check out their house and property.
“They both smelled a strong odor of gasoline in the air conditioning unit and along the side of the house. There are ongoing issues between the occupants of the home and the potential defendant Darin Wright,” according to the affidavit.
Deputies later interviewed Wright about that case and he reportedly gave incriminating statements about the incident to investigators. A $300,000 bond was set in that case.
Paragould case
In addition to the Greene County cases, Wright is also facing arson and attempted murder charges in connection with a July 6 incident on Ward Lane in Paragould.
Police spoke with someone about the fire, who said they believed Wright had started a fire. A person and a juvenile were at home when the fire started, police said.
A $1 million bond was set for Wright in the Paragould case.
