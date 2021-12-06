JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man got two bonds against him Monday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with new crimes after a circuit court judge had already set another bond.
Joshua Tramble, 34, of 707 Crest Drive, was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and resisting arrest. Boling set a $50,000 bond.
A circuit judge had already issued a $50,000 cash-only bond against Tramble for failing to appear at trial earlier.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Stephanie Garner, 33, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Deborah Hill, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $4,500 bond.
Albert Brown, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; $7,500 cash-only bond.
Diane Baker, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams; $3,500 bond.
Jerry Brooks, 44, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 cash-only bond set by circuit judge.
Keith Dewhitt, 39, of Newport, with breaking or entering, parole violation, criminal attempt and criminal trespass; $100,000 bond.
Bert Butler, 58, of Bay, with residential burglary and felony domestic battery; $25,000 bond.
Todd Faulkner, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Latisha Hall, 35, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Tyrone Jefferson, 35, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $75,000 bond.
Kydarius Kennedy, 21, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering and felony failure to appear; $100,000 bond set by circuit court judge.
Jonathan Moore, 37, of Lake City, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond set by circuit court judge.
Ethan Pena, 20, of Jonesboro, with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $15,000 bond.
Trace West, 23, of Bono, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 cash-only bond.
