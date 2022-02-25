JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with possession of meth or cocaine greater that 10 grams but less than 200 grams with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clinton Earl Hutchison, 53, of the 300 block of West Thomas Green Road, was arrested Thursday night at his residence after a probation search. Officers found 19.4 grams of suspected meth during the search.
Boling set Hutchison’s bond at $2,500.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Kelly Camp, 36, of Hoxie, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $5,000 bond.
Luke Everett, 19, of Jonesboro, with failure to appear; $4,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.