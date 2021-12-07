JONESBORO — Police responding to a report of a man outside moaning and waving a plastic bag led to his arrest on several counts early Tuesday morning in the 4300 block of Aggie Road, according to Jonesboro police.
Ricardo Guajardo, 40, 4303 Aggie Road, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
Police said Guajardo had a Colt 5.56-caliber rifle with an extended magazine, 1.8 grams of cocaine and two oxycodone pills.
In other police reports:
A 36-Year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone fired a gunshot into her residence Saturday evening in the 4000 block of Kents Place. The victim said she heard a loud noise and later found a bullet on a table on the top of her stairs.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man told police his girlfriend held a gun to his stomach and scratched his mouth, neck and arm on Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Sutton Drive. The suspect is described as a 31-year-old Jonesboro woman.
Police arrested Zal Holbrook, 19, of 316 Sagewood Drive, early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and South Church Street. Holbrook is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
Police arrested Orlando Harper, 53, of Marked Tree, on Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Hoover Avenue and North Allis Street. Harper is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and contempt of court.
Police responded to a burglary in progress Monday night and found a suspect inside. Police arrested Terry Henson, 42, homeless, in the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue. The victim said a door was forced open to gain entry.
Police arrested Lisa Ellis, 50, of 2109 Brazos St., on Monday night at Walmart, 1815 E. Highland Drive, after a report of shoplifting. Ellis is being held on suspicion of shoplifting and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Eric Wheeler, 32, of 1800 Links Circle, on Monday night after a report of a domestic disturbance in the 2600 block of Glenn Place. Wheeler is accused of choking and threatening the victim. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, both felonies.
A fight between a 16-year-old boy and his 17-year-old sister ended with the boy’s arrest Monday night. The boy is accused of punching and choking the girl until she couldn’t breathe. He was cited for aggravated assault on a family or household member.
An employee of Mid-South Health Systems, 3700 Access Road, reported that he was assaulted by a patient Monday morning. Dustin Lilly, 35, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery on an emergency medical worker.
A 39-year-old woman is suspected of dragging a 13-year-old boy down the street with her vehicle on Friday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street. The woman could face a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was broken into and several items were stolen Saturday in the 200 block of Miller Street. The total value of items taken is listed at $4,100.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone burglarized her residence Saturday in the 1300 block of Links Circle. Two items taken had a total value of $315.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was broken into in the 300 block of East Gordon Street on Saturday. Taken were two items valued at $350.
Police arrested Bianca Clark, 31, of 1606 Virginia Drive, on Sunday morning after a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Virginia Drive. Police said Clark was held on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman reported the theft of several items Sunday in the 4800 block of East Johnson Avenue. Stolen were jewelry items totaling $3,050 in value.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police his residence was burglarized Saturday in the 1000 block of Belt Street. Stolen were items totaling $1,800 in value.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was burglarized Saturday in the 300 block of Rogers Street. Taken were items totaling $6,900 in value.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that a 35- to 45-year-old man struck her in the face Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Race and Thorn streets and stole her bicycle. The woman had two front teeth knocked out and had bruising to her forehead and right arm.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police his Mo-ped was stolen from his workplace Monday morning in the 1900 block of West Parker Road. The vehicle is valued at $1,800.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a trailer was stolen Friday in the 800 block of Cherry Hill Drive. The trailer and machinery on it are valued at $14,000.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday that someone stole her trailer in the 3500 block of East Nettleton Avenue. The trailer’s value is listed at $4,700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.