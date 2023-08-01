JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given an $25,000 bond Monday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with first-degree terroristic threatening.
John Bezek, 19, was arrested Saturday afternoon after his father called police to the 1800 block of Countryview Circle about threats being made.
The victim said his son and he had gotten into an argument and told Bezek to leave the house.
When Bezek was leaving, he grabbed a knife from his back pack and told his father that he would kill him and have his gang members shoot up his house, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers located Bezek walking down the street and arrested him.
Boling also issued a no-contact order on Bezek and ordered a Mid-South mental health screening for him.
Bezek’s next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Brandon Jarman, 47, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $15,000 bond.
James Conrad, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams and two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
D’Naysia Larry, 24, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; released on her own recognizance after showing she was incarcerated in Missouri on her trial date.
Johnny Gutierrez, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA and refusal to submit to arrest; $25,000 bond.
Franklin James, 39, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $50,000 bond.
William Tusing, 44, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $3,500 bond.
