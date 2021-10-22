JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received a $500,000 bond Friday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with several drug and firearm offenses.
Jesse Washington, 49, of Jonesboro, was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Connie Sue Howard, 51, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $250,000 bond.
Jason Moody, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $100,000 circuit court bond.
Eric George, 41, of Jonesboro, with parole violation, first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery; $35,000 bond.
James Williams, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $20,000 bond.
Jennifer Haggins, 36, of Wynne, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Edward Thurman, 53, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and parole violation; no bond.
Preston Bova, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Jonesboro police reports
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone kicked in his door Thursday and stole items in the 400 block of Parkview Street. Stolen were a 9 mm Glock handgun, a Canik handgun and various shoes. Total value of the stolen items and damage is listed at $3,200.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported that after getting into a verbal altercation, two suspects began chasing his friend with a firearm on Thursday evening in the 300 block of Puryear Street. No arrests were made.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was assaulted and robbed Friday morning in the intersection of Mary Jane Drive and Race Street. Taken were three gold chains and a watch with a total value of $3,000.
