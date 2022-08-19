JONESBORO — Benny Leija, 43, of the 2000 block of Tanglewood Drive, has seen the inside of the Craighead County Detention Center regularly since July 2021.
Most recently, Leija was arrested Aug. 5 on suspicion of possession of 0.7 grams of heroin, 2.8 grams of marijuana and 2.2 grams of methamphetamine.
District Judge Tommy Fowler last week gave Leija a $35,000 cash-only bond.
He remained in jail as of Friday.
District judges consider a suspect’s criminal history before setting bonds.
Before that, Leija was arrested on the night of July 28 on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and no proof of insurance. He was released on a $5,000 bond.
On June 20, Leija was arrested on suspicion of harassment, third-degree stalking and criminal trespass.
On June 13, he was arrested on a felony warrant.
On May 9, Leija was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, obstructing governmental operations and public intoxication.
On May 7, Leija was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass after he allegedly used a key to gain access to his ex-wife’s residence.
On March 31, he was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
On Jan. 30, Leija was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
On Jan. 21, he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and fleeing.
On Dec. 8, 2021, Leija was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
On July 12, 2021, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a revocation of probation hearing.
The disposition of that hearing had not been released as of Friday.
