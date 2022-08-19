JONESBORO — Benny Leija, 43, of the 2000 block of Tanglewood Drive, has seen the inside of the Craighead County Detention Center regularly since July 2021.

Most recently, Leija was arrested Aug. 5 on suspicion of possession of 0.7 grams of heroin, 2.8 grams of marijuana and 2.2 grams of methamphetamine.