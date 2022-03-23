JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that a 17-year-old male tried to rob him at gunpoint at the intersection of Parkwood Road and Red Wolf Boulevard.
The victim told officers that the incident occurred Sunday.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Keith Lee Bayird, owner of Bayird Auto, 3050 S. Stadium Blvd., told police Tuesday afternoon that someone stole two catalytic converters from vehicles at his lot. The value of the converters is listed at $2,400.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday evening that someone broke into his vehicle in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole items. Taken were a Canik 9 mm handgun valued at $400, two bottles of cologne valued at $50 and a pair of sunglasses valued at $200.
