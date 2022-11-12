JONESBORO — A Jonesboro-area man charged with first-degree murder avoided a trial Thursday by pleading guilty to reduced charges, court documents show.

Logan Heath Murray, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the May 29, 2021, shooting death of Gavin Lee Wagster, 22, of Paragould. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Murray to a total of 40 years in prison. The incident occurred inside a home on Turfway Drive in Jonesboro.