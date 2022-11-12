JONESBORO — A Jonesboro-area man charged with first-degree murder avoided a trial Thursday by pleading guilty to reduced charges, court documents show.
Logan Heath Murray, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the May 29, 2021, shooting death of Gavin Lee Wagster, 22, of Paragould. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Murray to a total of 40 years in prison. The incident occurred inside a home on Turfway Drive in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting report and found Wagster deceased with gunshot wounds. They also found Murray lying beside the victim with blood all over him. A witness inside the home reported hearing two loud noises and went into the living room to see what had happened. When the witness entered the living room, he reportedly saw Murray sitting on the couch pointing a shotgun down at Wagster on the floor.
Murray had been free since Sept. 2021, on a $350,000 bond posted by his parents.
