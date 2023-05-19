JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 44 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Jamie Edward Rouse, 33, must also register as a sex offender and pay $690 in fines and fees.
In April 2021 a woman told Jonesboro police Rouse had sexually assualted her seven-year-old daughter.
The woman said when she confronted Rouse about it, he got her into a chokehold and choked her until she almost passed out. She was able to get away and left the scene with her children.
The woman took her daughter to the hospital and later to the Jonesboro police’s Crimes Against Children Division, where the daughter told investigators that Rouse came into the living room where she was sleeping and pulled down her pants and began rubbing her genitalia.
Rouse was arrest on April 27, 2021, after officers went to his residence to serve an arrest warrant. Rouse was seen through a window in bed and refused verbal commands to open the door. Officers then forced the door open and arrested Rouse.
Rouse was taken to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and questioned by Detective Brian Arnold.
