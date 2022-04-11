JONESBORO — A 28-year-old Jonesboro man was shot Sunday morning, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Stefon Sedale Jackson, of the 3800 block of Brindlewood Drive, was shot in the right hand and right thigh, the report said.
Police responded to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at about 7:37 a.m. Sunday after the hospital informed police that they were treating a gunshot victim.
The report doesn’t say at what location Jackson was shot or list the name of any suspect.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Desmond Miller, 20, of the 100 block of South Cypress Street, early Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Fair Park Boulevard. Miller is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.
Police arrested Dremond Robinson, 25, of the 5300 block of Southwest Drive, at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Links Circle. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
A Jonesboro couple in their 80s reported to police Saturday night that someone broke into their residence and stole items in the 300 block of West Strawn Avenue. Taken were a Ruger 9 mm handgun valued at $350 and jewelry valued at $770.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 2900 block of East Parker Road and stole items. Taken were clothes valued at $530 and $100 in cash.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 4700 block of Lonoke Lane and took items. Stolen were a wallet containing credit/debit cards and $20 in cash.
