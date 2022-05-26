JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was shot in the hand at about midnight Thursday in the 400 block of Freeman Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The 23-year-old man told officers, who responded to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital to a report of a gunshot victim, that he was taking out the trash at his girlfriend’s house when he heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation in his left hand.
He said he didn’t see a person or a car in the area, the report said.
The victim told officers he didn’t want the shooting to be investigated and signed a termination form.
Police said the case will be listed as closed due to the termination form.
In a separate incident, police arrested Jerry L. Williams, 62, of the 3100 block of Village Cove, on Wednesday evening after a 911 call to his residence about a man with a gun, according to a police report.
Williams was taken into custody and a search warrant for the residence turned up a 9 mm Ruger handgun, a 9 mm Derringer, ammunition, pipes used to smoke crack cocaine and 0.1 grams of crack cocaine.
Williams is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, first-degree terroristic threatening and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Caitlin Blackburn, 33, address not listed, Wednesday afternoon in the 4000 block of RidgePoint Cove. She threatened to buy a gun and shoot a 52-year-old woman who lives there, police said. She is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a Schedule III drug.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that someone entered his car in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive and stole his handgun. The AR-15 pistol with a 30-round magazine is valued at $800.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday evening that a 29-year-old woman stole debit card information in the 1600 block of South Main Street and transferred cash to her apps. The amount stolen is listed at $3,400.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that a 31-year-old man stole several items and broke her phone while she was calling the police in the 1800 block of Kentwood Street. Taken were Airpods valued at $900 and cosmetics and clothing valued at $375.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 1800 block of Eldridge Street and stole her purse containing debit and credit cards. She said the thief attempted to use the cards but was unsuccessful.
