JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning on Melrose Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
When police responded to St. Bernards Medical Center about a gunshot wound. Police said the victim didn’t know who shot him.
In another case, police said an unknown suspect fired at victims in a vehicle Tuesday night at the Citgo service station, 3910 S. Caraway Road.
The station was the site of the early August fatal shooting of Roderick Hale Jr., 18, of Osceola. Laroy Starks, 19, has been charged in the slaying.
In another report, a 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was robbed by gunpoint Wednesday by the man whom he had sold his car to earlier. The robbery occurred in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue.
In other JPD reports:
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported that several items were stolen from his residence Tuesday in the 400 block of Rogers Street. Stolen were a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun, two pairs of Air Jordans and an Alexa device.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was entered and a handgun was stolen Tuesday in the 3400 Village Meadow Drive. Stolen was a Ruger 9 mm.
A West Helena man said his Rock River handgun was stolen from a residence that he was visiting Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Highland Drive. He said he and his friend were at the residence when they were both taken to jail. He said someone forced open a window and stole the firearm.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his 2007 Nissan Altima was stolen Monday night in the 900 block of Links Circle. The victim said the car was unlocked and the key was in the center console.
Police arrested Jimmy O’Neal Barnett, 52, of Harrisburg, on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated (drugs) and failure to submit. Barnett was arrested in the 3000 block of Harrisburg Road.
A 44-year-old Bono woman told police her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen Tuesday in the 500 block of South Patrick Street.
