JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was stabbed twice Sunday morning at about 7 a.m. on Rogers Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Miguel Angel Islas, 31, was stabbed in the chest below both pectoral muscles, the report said. He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where his condition wasn’t released.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was described as an in-law to the victim.
The report said relatives of Islas took him to the hospital.
In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman reported Monday night that she was raped by a 63-year-old man.
The victim was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital where she was treated for bleeding from the vagina and pain in the same area.
No other information was released.
Also in a separate incident, Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Ave., reported Monday morning the thefts of three vehicles left there for repairs as well as several computers belonging to the dealership.
Stolen were $469.95 in cash, $177.26 in checks, computer tablets with a total value of $20,500, a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon, a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon. The first two vehicles were recovered.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that a vehicle belonging to a 34-year-old Jonesboro man was entered in the 700 block of Marshall Street and three handguns were stolen. Taken were two .357-caliber revolvers valued at $500 each and a .45-caliber gun valued at $400.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1200 block of South Church Street and stole his wallet. The wallet contained $100 in cash.
Sonic, 715 E. Parker Road, reported Monday morning that a customer paid for food with a counterfeit $5 bill.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 300 block of East Thomas Green Road and stole tools. Taken were saws, a grinder, work lights and a paint sprayer with a total value of $3,500.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday afternoon that someone entered a storage room inside his carport in the 3700 block of Partridge Circle and stole items. Taken were three week trimmers, a chain saw, a generator and a four-wheel dolly with a total value of $1,300.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that a dirt bike and go-cart were stolen from her residence in the 600 block of West Monroe Avenue. The dirt bike is valued at $2,800.
Frito Lay, 2810 Quality Way, reported Friday morning that a 40-year-old female made threats to harm an individual and the business. No other information was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.