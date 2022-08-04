JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro man was stabbed several times Wednesday night, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police were called to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at 7:33 p.m. about the stabbing. The victim said he was attacked by the suspect at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Industrial Drive.
According to the police report, the victim suffered shallow puncture wounds to the left arm, both legs, cuts on his left palm and a cut on the back of the leg.
The report classified the wounds as minor.
Police arrested Christopher Sims, 31, of the 4700 block of Samantha Avenue, on Wednesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road. Police found 16.5 grams of meth, according to a police report. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and running a red light.
Police arrested Kevin Cross, 33, of the 1400 block of North Patrick Street, on Thursday morning after a report of a domestic dispute at his residence. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possessing prohibited articles.
Plato’s Closet, 2600 Fair Park Blvd., reported Thursday morning that a suspect broke through a glass door and stole a safe from the back room of the business. The $500 safe contained $3,500 in cash.
Police arrested Antonio Wilson, 21, of the 1200 block of Links Circle, on Wednesday night after the district manager of Casey’s General, 2920 S. Caraway Road, reported missing money from the register. The amount taken was $1,125. Wilson is being held on suspicion of theft less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000.
Police arrested Keith Warren, 53, of the 800 block of West Monroe Avenue, following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and West Jefferson Avenue. Warren is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, driving on a suspended license and hazardous driving.
The manager of Regions Bank, 2400 E. Highland Drive, reported Wednesday afternoon that someone had gained access to a customer’s account and stole $18,356.79 from the account.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 200 block of Pecan Street and stole an ashtray with $10 in change. Damage to a door was listed at $500.
A 42-year Walnut Ridge man told police Wednesday evening that a Jonesboro man’s trailer with a motorcycle was stolen from the 100 block of Walnut Street. The trailer is valued at $2,000 and the motorcycle is valued at $1,000.
A manager at Kum & Go, 680 Southwest Drive, told police someone used stolen bank cards to pay for $500 worth of items.
