JONESBORO — Growing up a fan, Jonesboro native Bart Shannon of VIA Productions said he was excited when he got the chance to direct the documentary, “Show Business is My Life, But I Can’t Prove It,” about one of his favorite comedians, Gary Mule Deer.
Shannon grew up in Forrest City until the ninth grade when he and his family moved to Jonesboro and he began school at Jonesboro High School, where he graduated in 1987.
Even then, Shannon said he knew film making was what he wanted to do.
“It was all I ever wanted to do,” he laughed in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I remember me and my friends would drive all over Jonesboro with my VHS recorder making our own films.”
Although Shannon spent four years at Arkansas State University, where he learned to edit film, Shannon said he decided to forgo graduating and went straight into filming making.
He moved to Memphis, where he would spend the majority of his time during the first 25 years of his career.
About a year ago, Shannon said he moved to Seattle, where he now lives, but he still spent the majority of his time in the Mid-South as he filmed the documentary in Nashville, Tenn.
Shannon said he worked at multiple production companies over the years, including his current Memphis-based employer, VIA Productions, where he got the chance to pitch his idea for the film to the company’s president, Jerry Somma.
“I actually had the idea for a long time,” he stated.
Shannon could still recall meeting Mule Deer many years ago while catering an event, at which Mule Deer was also working as the entertainment.
He recalled how amazing it was to meet the talented artist and how wonderfully funny he was, noting that he would always remember the unforgettable conversation.
“It was one of the two biggest catalysts for wanting to make the film,” he said.
The second was actually a humorous story he read in Steve Martin’s book titled “Born Standing Up: A Comic’s Life,” in which Martin recalled a story of his own about Mule Deer, who was Martin’s roommate at the time according to the story.
He said Mule Deer had helped Martin with a case of writer’s block by loaning him a joke that would save Martin’s job and allow him to relax so he could continue writing for the show he was working on.
“I read it and I thought, ‘If you could get Steve Martin to tell that story, then you could get others tell their stories about Gary,’” Shannon recalled, and that was exactly what he did.
The documentary highlights Mule Deer’s 60-plus year career in show business.
The hour-and-36-minute film not only features Martin but also another of Shannon’s childhood favorites, David Letterman, and other comedians and artists such as Conan O’Brien, Alice Cooper, Jay Leno, Carrot Top, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Jimmie Walker, Paul Shaffer, Kevin Nealon and Johnny Mathis.
“It was a blast to do all of the interviews,” Shannon laughed. “Gary is 83, but he still performs and wants to perform until the day he dies. He is a comedians’ comedian. He likes to say he crawled his way to the middle and stayed, but he is very happy where he is at.”
He also noted that Mule Deer does comedy for the whole family, which is a breath of fresh air these days with all the adult humor, which he said Gary can’t stand because he loves to entertain everyone, including young fans as well.
Shannon said Mule Deer opened for Mathis for over 25 years and even joined The Grand Ole Opry [formally inducted on March 10, 2023, according to his website].
“He [Mule Deer] was one of the first to perform at the legendary Comedy Club,” Shannon recalled. “He was always right off camera during some of the most epic moments in comedy but that was how he liked it. I was always a fan and it’s awesome to do this and to become friends with him,” he said.
The film premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in 2022, and went on to win the Audience Award at the Indie Memphis Film Festival.
Shannon said, as of Monday, the film is available for rent or purchase on all major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Spectrum, Comcast, YouTube, Google Play, Vimeo, and more.
