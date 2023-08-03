JONESBORO — Growing up a fan, Jonesboro native Bart Shannon of VIA Productions said he was excited when he got the chance to direct the documentary, “Show Business is My Life, But I Can’t Prove It,” about one of his favorite comedians, Gary Mule Deer.

Shannon grew up in Forrest City until the ninth grade when he and his family moved to Jonesboro and he began school at Jonesboro High School, where he graduated in 1987.