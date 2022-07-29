Editor’s Note: This is the second article in a two-part series
Thanks to his love of history, Michael Dougan, emeritus professor of history at Arkansas State University, began to study newspapers as research for a book that he was working on, which led him to do a series of articles on newspaper wars in Arkansas.
His latest article titled “Jonesboro Newspaper Wars,” which was published in the Craighead County Historical Quarterly, tells of the rivalry between the The Sun and The Tribune.
The following is based on his research and includes information from his article.
The first war began in 1905, when Arkansas Act 333 permitted local residents to form improvement districts, which were formed similar to how drainage districts were organized.
There were three districts formed in Jonesboro by 1906, these districts included water, sewage and electricity. After buying out the existing water and electric companies, they started building the first sewers and many of the outhouses that were typically placed along town alleys were no longer needed.
By 1910 there were still only 456 electric customers in Jonesboro, however the number was rapidly growing as more homes boasted electric appliances.
Meanwhile, a man named Harvey Couch had formed a company named Arkansas Power and Light (AP&L), which began to swallow up small town electric companies elsewhere in the Arkansas.
In 1929, Couch had set his sights on Jonesboro and offered $1 million to buy Jonesboro’s electric system. A sell out would have netted large sums of money for some.
By this time Couch had subsidized a group called the Property Owners League with the intent being to pack CWL’s publicly-elected board, however The Sun so strongly opposed the move that it failed.
So Couch decided that the next step was for his newspaper ally, Clyde Palmer, to buy the Daily Tribune from Harry Lee Williams, who departed for Alaska shortly afterwards.
Next Palmer would bring in a succession of editors to fight The Sun but to no avail. The Tribune even added a Sunday edition and color pages.
When that didn’t work, Couch’s agents offered Sun owner W.O. Troutt a $10,000 bribe, which Dougan said would be worth close to $200,000 today, but Troutt threw the man out of his office and then went public with the story.
“My grandfather didn’t cotton to that sort of thing,” John Troutt Jr. later stated. “We took an editorial stand on a lot of things… and always fought for progress in Jonesboro.”
As a result of the Great Depression, The Tribune filed for bankruptcy in 1932, only to have Harry Lee Williams return and reclaim his old paper for a few years.
This was a rare loss for Couch, who Dougan said was hailed by the Arkansas Press Association as “the personal friend of almost every newspaper published in Arkansas.”
One account even stated that Couch’s AP&L’s advertisements had kept about 30 percent of Arkansas’s weekly newspapers alive during the Great Depression.
Church wars affect newspapers
However this was not the only big controversy Jonesboro has faced over the years, which leads to the second newspaper war in Jonesboro, which was intertwined with the Jonesboro Church Wars.
Dougan recalled in his article that some years back he had a student from Tennessee by the name of Dusty Jordan who found an interesting topic to write about, and noted that Jordan’s article, “Baptists Bring War to Jonesboro,” had been published in the Craighead County Historical Quarterly in the winter of 1983.
Dougan still recalled that even though it had (at that time) been 50 years after the events had played out, some of interviewees were still unwilling to have their names in print, “so hot were the emotions still alive.”
According to Dougan, it all started when Joe Jeffers, who was an actor-comedian turned “Fighting Joe, the Boy Evangelist,” was invited to come to Jonesboro by the First Baptist Church and soon to be defunct Jonesboro Bible College, after he had “routed the Devil in Oklahoma.”
Jeffers’ tent revival started on June 29, 1930, and when the current church pastor moved on, a faction of First Baptist members had put him forth as the replacement.
The next day, The Tribune reported on the meeting and the issues behind it.
According to a clipping from The Tribune, which Dougan had added to his article, there was some discussion among the church leaders as to whether or not the meeting the night before was even legal.
It said in the clipping that, “The evangelist had been attacking members of the church in fiery speeches at the tent meeting being conducted on East Washington Avenue for some time and there has been some friction between him and local church authorities.”
After the move proved to be controversial, Jeffers left town and Dow H. Heard from Texas would later take over the already troubled church.
However Jeffers would return in August of 1931, declaring that the second coming would occur in May of 1932, and that Pastor Heard and Jonesboro Mayor Herbert L. Bosler were guilty of immoral conduct.
“In response to a formal request, Governor Harvey Parnell called out the ROTC corps from the college and National Guard troops as well,” Dougan wrote. “They mostly guarded Jeffers’ tent, which could hold 5,000 people. Along with preaching on the coming end of the world was also a request for more money. After the troops left, first there was a tear-gas bomb attack and then a burning of the tent. The Jeffers forces then built a tabernacle at the corner of Matthews and Cobb streets, naming it Jonesboro Baptist Church.”
“Once Jeffers’ new church was established, he left, leaving Dale Crowley as pastor,” Dougan said. “But Jeffers could not stay away, and almost a year later came back to demand his church back.”
A new war had begun...
Both men began holding services at the same time, each with separate choirs singing different hymns. “Chaos reigned,” Dougan said, noting that a fight broke out on August 14, 1933, which led to the arrest of both ministers and the closing of the building.
Newspaper coverage showed that Chancery Court John F. Gautney ordered an election to be held to decide who would gain control, but by October, nothing had resulted, with the exception of several attempts on Crowley’s life.
Since it was that clear only a minority had supported Jeffers, Judge Gautney upheld Crowley’s claim for possession of the tabernacle.
However when Crowley went to claim his church, another fight broke out and Jeffers’ watchman was killed.
Crowley, who had started carrying a pistol for self defense, was indicted on murder charges.
After a change of venue, his trial was held in Piggott in 1934. Crowley was finally acquitted as the events preceding the death of the armed night watchman remained controversial as multiple guns had been fired that night.
Meanwhile, Jeffers left and went to Florida. He was never called to testify.
The Sun had reportedly been badly burned by the coverage of the church wars, but it held a better future than The Tribune.
Harry Lee Williams soon sold the Daily Tribune to a college dropout named Donald Murray, who had already been working at the newspaper as the sports editor. When Murray bought The Tribune, his sister, Aline Murray, came along as did her alter ego, the skilled investigative reporter Horace Cate.
In 1942, Murray attempted to save the Daily Tribune and the Pine Bluff Daily Graphic, but both failed and the newspapers folded as Jonesboro became a one-newspaper town.
According to Dougan, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library still contains the microfilm rolls from The Jonesboro Sun and the Daily Tribune, so much more could still be learned about these events.
