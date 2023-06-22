JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed submitting a five-year plan to address police and firefighter pay and retention during Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro City Council’s Public Safety Committee.
Copenhaver and Police Chief Rick Elliott both addressed the committee.
Elliott said raises handed out last year put the department among the highest in the state in pay, but other cities followed suit and now the Jonesboro department’s starting pay of $43,260 ranks about eighth in the state.
Jonesboro is behind North Little Rock, Little Rock, Conway, Bentonville, Blytheville, Hot Springs and Fayetteville in starting pay.
The base starting pay was boosted from $39,500 last year.
He said the department has 175 sworn officer positions. Of those, 13 are open, six are in the police academy, four are on time off, one’s deployed in the military and five are assigned to light duty. Elliott also said eight officers are currently eligible for retirement.
He said he’s lost 35 officers in the last 18 months through officers leaving for other agencies or taking non-law enforcement jobs or retiring.
As many as 15 officers may be leaving soon to join the Arkansas State Police, Elliott said recently.
Elliott stressed that there is a nationwide shortage of certified police officers.
“The current salary structure is overdue for changes,” he said. “I want to see a long-term plan and not a Band-Aid.”
“The key thing is that the wheels are in motion and we have to show the public that the city is behind this,” Elliott said.
He said the step plan that was put in place in 2016 needs to be revamped to help retain officers.
Copenhaver said everything will be on the table to be addressed including benefits, shift differentials and pay.
He said he’ll work with Elliott and his financial team to come up with a plan over the next few weeks.
Elliott said he’s not going to lower the standards in place for someone to become a police officer just to fill positions. He said doing so would put that person at risk, as well as other officers and the public.
Committee Chairman Mitch Johnson said he is willing to call a special meeting of the committee in a couple of weeks to begin a process to address the problems.
Committee member David McClain said he sees pay and morale as the top two issues facing the department.
More than two dozen police officers attended Tuesday’s meeting to show their support.
