A holiday weekend incident turned deadly, according to a report by the Jonesboro Police Department.
Early Sunday morning, an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren noticed a person lying on his back in the roadway. The individual was identified as 39-year-old, Kevin Oden.
“When the officer approached Mr. Oden, he discovered what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” the report states. “No pulse was found, and he was declared deceased after the coroner arrived on scene.”
JPD’s Criminal Investigation Division was called in to begin their investigation, and a suspect was identified.
According to the report, Kalen Prunty was arrested for his involvement in the crime.
Prunty, 27, of Jonesboro was booked on the charges of murder first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was transported to Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing. He was also listed on the CCDC website for parole violation.
Oden’s death is the sixth murder of the year in Jonesboro, coming just weeks after the Aug. 14 death of Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, who was found lying on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street.
A juvenile suspect was identified in the Aug. 14 homicide, and there was some indication the shooting stemmed from an argument over a drug deal. Police said they recovered two bags containing a total of 15.2 grams (or 5.3 ounces) of marijuana.
