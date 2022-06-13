JONESBORO — As the temperatures rise across Northeast Arkansas, city employees, outdoor workers and residents have to be extra cautious not to get over heated.
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) issued a release on Monday encouraging people to practice heat safety as high temperatures continue in the coming weeks.
According to a press release by the American Red Cross, National Library of Medicine reports that extreme heat causes more deaths than any other weather-related hazard, killing 12,000 people living in the U.S. each year, and the CDC reports that more than 65,000 people visit an emergency room in the U.S. for acute heat illness every summer.
Dr. Karen Kuo, emergency medicine physician at St Bernards Urgent Care clinics, said on Monday that those most at risk are infants, young children, elderly people, outdoor workers, people who are overweight and those who are ill or on certain medications.
It is important to know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and differences between them, Kuo said.
“We tend to see heat exhaustion more then anything, but it is important know the difference,” she said, noting that heat exhaustion is the condition that comes before heat stroke and by catching it early enough one can prevent getting heat stroke.
Kuo said that the symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, dizziness, excessive sweating, nausea or vomiting.
“If you have any of these symptoms, get out of the heat before heat stroke sets in,” she said, noting that when heat stroke occurs the body’s temperature is actually still going up and the symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and fainting
Kuo said heat-related illnesses are preventable when precautions are taken. She said to wear light, loose-fitted clothing, drink plenty of fluids (preferably non caffeinated and with electrolytes), stay cool during the hottest hours of the day and avoid exercising during this part of the day as well, and wear sunscreen.
According to the ADH, if living in a home that does not have air conditioning, individuals should consider visiting public places like a library, senior center or mall.
Bill Campbell, director of communications for the City of Jonesboro said on Monday that cooling centers are available for residents in the extreme heat during daytime hours at the city-funded parks such as Parker Park, Earl Bell, Allen Park and the Municipal Center.
“We want to make sure that everyone is well taken care of and people should watch for signs of over heating,” Campbell said, “not only for themselves, but for each other.”
Rickey Howton, Jonesboro Fire Department Division Chief of Training, said on Monday that every department follows the same guidelines when it comes to extreme heat (especially when working outside) including drinking plenty water, finding shade when possible and taking breaks.
“We remind them on the day before they start their next shift to stay hydrated,” he said. “If they sit in the air conditioning all day the day before and forget to drink plenty of water it is not going to be good on their bodies, so we make sure they remember.”
He said the fire department even has a staff vehicle for their crews that can be set up when needed full of supplies such as water, chairs and canopies for shade.
“People have to remember to listen to their bodies, stay hydrated, watch out for cramps and take plenty of breaks,” Howton said.
Slade Mitchell, City Water and Light energy and marketing administrator, said on Monday that CWL employees routinely cover working in hot conditions in their monthly safety meetings.
“We educate our employees on the signs and symptoms of heat illness, heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to prevent each from occurring,” Mitchell said. “We also discuss the measures to take when dealing with someone who is ill from the heat.”
“We keep our warehouse stocked with electrolyte mixes and encourage employees to take as much as they need to stay hydrated,” he said. “All workers are also encouraged to take frequent rest periods with water in shaded or air-conditioned areas if possible. When possible, some departments modify work schedules to allow for earlier start times.”
According to the ADH, the most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash.
The warning signs and what actions to take if someone experiences one of these illnesses include:
Heat Stroke: Symptoms include high body temperature; hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and fainting. For heat stroke, call 911 right away, move to a cooler place, and help lower the body temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath.
Heat Exhaustion: Symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache; and fainting. For heat exhaustion, move to a cool place, loosen clothes, put cool, wet cloths on the body or take a cool bath, and sip water. Get medical help right away if vomiting, dizziness, or if symptoms get worse or last longer than one hour.
Heat Cramps: Symptoms include heavy sweating during intense exercise and muscle pain or spasms. For heat cramps, stop physical activity and move to a cool place, drink water or a sport drink, and wait for cramps to go away before starting more physical activity. If someone is on a low-sodium diet, has heart problems, or if cramps last longer than one hour, they should seek medical attention immediately.
Sunburn: Symptoms include painful, red, and warm skin and blisters on the skin. For sunburn, stay out of the sun until the sunburn heals, put cool cloths on the sunburned areas or take a cool bath, put moisturizing lotion on sunburned areas, and do not break blisters.
Heat Rash: Symptoms include red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin, usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases.
