JONESBORO — Inch by inch, a major dream of Jonesboro city leaders is progressing.
The dream is for larger jets, capable of carrying lots of passengers or other cargo, to land at Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Accomplishing that dream would cost upwards of $10 million.
Matt Roddy, the airport’s consulting engineer, said the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the airport a grant to study the potential environmental impact of landing Airbus, Boeing 737 or similar aircraft here. He said the study is expected to begin by the end of this month. The strengthening would include adding about 4 inches of asphalt to the existing runway surface.
“The FAA gave us the environmental grant so we can prove that the increased aircraft that’s going to be coming in here and utilizing the airport is not going to disturb any of the surrounding neighborhoods, schools, churches or anything like that,” Roddy told airport commissioners Tuesday.
Airport officials maintain that the neighborhood is already accustomed to noise – not from airplanes, but from railroads. The airport is bordered by train tracks on the east and north.
“We don’t anticipate that being an issue,” Roddy said or plane noise. “If it is an issue, we’re going to have to do some train noise modeling since there are train tracks around, and we’re basically going to show the FAA that no matter what the aircraft increased noise rating is, the train is closer to the houses, so the aircraft noise modeling is going to be much less than the existing trains.”
The airport covers about 1,000 acres, but much of it is leased out for farming operations. However, that farmland serves an important purpose for the airport. It prevents aircraft noise from leaving the property.
“The existing noise contours cannot leave the airport property and if they do leave the airport property, they can only increase by a certain decibel level,” Roddy explained. “So, if it does leave airport property, then we’ll have to go through and see how much does it change from the existing fleet that we have here. … So, if it does increase a certain decibel threshold, then we would have to mitigate that, whatever measures that is.”
If the environmental study convinces the FAA, Roddy said he could begin planning the process of strengthening the main runway to accommodate the larger aircraft.
George Jackson, the airport’s manager, said it’s been a slow process to get the FAA to even consider the proposal.
“They were just adamant before that they would not fund it; there was no justification for that type of strengthening project,” Jackson said.
Before awarding major grants, the FAA studies historical air traffic and forecasts growth trends.
“It’s really been a big struggle, like George said, but I think we’ve broken through that barrier,” Roddy said. “They really see the growth potential here and they really see the need for this.”
On Thursday, Jackson said it was important to think long-term.
“We’re looking at 20 years down the road and not two years down the road,” Jackson said.
New residential development has intensified along Airport Road, with some subdivisions being constructed nearer to the railroad tracks.
Officials with the Northwest Arkansas National Airport near Bentonville, which opened in 1998, expressed concerns this week about residential development encroaching on the airport. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday about concerns about plans for construction of 126 residential duplexes near the end of that airport’s main runway.
