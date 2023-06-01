JONESBORO — Jonesboro Radio Group has completed its transition to 100 percent High Definition (HD) FM service on its six radio stations.
Trey Stafford, president and general manager of the radio group, said the final transition happened recently when the company installed a new transmitter on KEGI (100.5 The Eagle) that is HD equipped.
KEGI joins KDXY (104.9 The Fox) and KJBX (Mix 106.3) along with three multicast channels, KDXY-HD2 (Hot 107.5), KDXY-HD3 (EZ 92.7) and KJBX-HD2 (98.5 The Outlaw) broadcasting in HD as well as traditional analog broadcast quality.
HD Radio is a digital radio technology that exists alongside traditional analog radio broadcast. The technology allows broadcasters to air original analog signals alongside additional digital content.
Stafford noted that the audio quality on an HD Radio is also improved when compared to standard terrestrial systems. Although there has been some confusion between satellite radio and HD radio, the two are different. HD Radio augments existing terrestrial broadcasts and is a free service as-is traditional analog radio. Satellite radio relies on a different technology and content stream and is only available with a paid subscription.
“Our company made a commitment to make the investment necessary to transition all of our stations to HD back in 2009,” Stafford said. “At a cost of about $175,000 per station, we were able to make the final investment necessary this year.”
Industry leaders say one in five vehicles on the road are now HD Radio-equipped. Stafford said currently only one other station in the Jonesboro market (KIYS) broadcasts in HD Radio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.