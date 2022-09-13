JONESBORO — A 19-year-old Blytheville man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to the Jonesboro police.
The victim in Saturday night’s shooting was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to surgery shortly after arrival. Derrick Kentrail Leonard died during surgery, according to a release.
Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation of this incident.
Sally Smith, information specialist for the Jonesboro police, said investigators are continuing to question witnesses and family members about the death.
At about 7:52 p.m. Saturday, dispatch was notified of a male laying in the roadway. Once officers arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers with their tip. People can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest. Call 935-STOP.
This marks the third murder in Jonesboro in a month’s time.
On Sept. 4, an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday noticed the body of Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the road.
Kalen Dakota Prunty, 27, was found inside the home of the victim’s ex-girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro police Detective Logan Butler.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Prunty with first-degree murder and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He set bond at $2 million.
Butler said in the affidavit that Oden’s body was found near a makeshift memorial for Jayden Prunty, Kalen’s brother.
During the investigation, Butler said detectives learned of the ex-girlfriend and went to her residence to speak with her.
“Upon speaking with her and telling her that the victim was deceased, the female told detectives that she knew who had killed him,” Butler wrote. “She stated that a ‘mexican’ man had killed him and that he was currently inside her house. She went on to say that the man had come to her residence and said that he killed the victim, but she did not believe him.”
The woman, who wasn’t identified, allowed detectives to enter her home and they found Prunty alone inside a bedroom
Prunty was taken into custody at 6:40 a.m., according to a police incident report.
A .22-caliber handgun, believed to have been used in the shooting, was found inside the residence, Butler said.
It was just seven months ago that Jayden Prunty, 22, died of a gunshot wound at the same intersection during a struggle with a police officer. A state police investigation later cleared the officer of wrongdoing.
After a warrant was issued last week for a juvenile in connection with the Aug. 14 murder of Madison Wilfong, an arrest was made on Wednesday evening.
Members of the United States Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and Jonesboro Police Departments Street Crimes Unit developed information that a suspect in the murder was at a residence in Jonesboro.
EATF and SCU members then attempted to locate the person of interest Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m. and after several minutes of knocking, the 17-year-old male suspect exited the front door of the residence with his hands up and was taken into custody without incident.
Police have not released many details, but said they received the call at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street, which is between West Matthews and Nettleton avenues, near Annie Camp Junior High School.
Officer Jacob Lowry said in his report that he found Wilfong, 19, lying on the sidewalk outside of the apartments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.