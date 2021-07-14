JONESBORO — Craighead and Poinsett counties will remain part of the Jonesboro Metropolitan Statistical Area after the federal government said it won’t raise the population threshold for what qualifies as a metro area.
The Office of Management and Budget said it will keep the minimum population needed in a community’s core city at 50,000 residents in order to be designated as an MSA.
The federal government had been considering doubling that threshold to 100,000 people. Under that earlier proposal, 144 cities with core populations of 50,000 to 99,000 were at risk of becoming “micropolitan statistical areas” instead. The proposal would have changed the designation of more than a third of the current 392 MSAs.
Jonesboro officially became a metro area after the 2000 census showed the city’s population had reached 55,515.
Leaders of metro areas like Jonesboro; Bismarck, N.D.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Auburn, Ala., had worried the change would cause real harm, preventing urban areas from getting designated federal funding and making them less attractive for economic development.
That was certainly Mark Young’s argument. Young is president of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“What may seem like a small statistical change had the potential to create real-world obstacles for Jonesboro’s economic future,” Young said in a news release. “In keeping our status as a MSA, Jonesboro will continue to be a community that investors and site location consultants will continue to have on their list for consideration.”
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said, “Sometimes, the wins are the one you don’t see.”
“Jonesboro’s representatives in Congress, boosted by some great leaders in this community, heard our clarion call to make our concerns known. I am grateful to Mark Young at our Chamber of Commerce and everyone who wrote letters of support for this cause. It was a true stand for Jonesboro.”
Copenhaver said Sen. John Boozman worked especially hard, not only for Jonesboro, but the metropolitan areas of Texarkana, Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.
“I’m pleased OMB took seriously the concerns we expressed and changed course,” Boozman said. “This decision will mean increased economic certainty and opportunity for communities that were put in jeopardy by this proposal.”
Jonesboro’s population is expected to be in the 80,000 range when the 2020 census is released.
