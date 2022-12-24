JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro collected $45,046,743 in city and county sales taxes in 2022, almost exactly $4 million more than in 2021, according to data released Wednesday by the city’s finance office.
That represents a 9.7 percent jump when compared to last year.
The city’s 1 percent sales tax produced $25,062,250 in the past 12 months, a 9.9 percent increase over the $22,811,124 in collections received in 2021.
Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax provided $28,275,591 for county government and 10 municipalities, 8.4 percent more than the $26,086,171 the tax brought in during 2021. And that 2021 figure was 14.72 percent higher than for 2020.
As for December, the countywide tax produced $2,230,930, an increase of just 1.2 percent when compared to the same month a year ago. Jonesboro’s separate tax brought in $1,960,855, which is just a 2.2 percent increase the same month last year.
December sales tax receipts generally reflect sales activity during October. The U.S. Labor Department estimated the inflation rate that month at 7.7 percent.
On Friday, the federal government reported that a key measure of inflation is continuing to slow, though it’s still far higher than anyone wants to see. The Federal Reserve monitors the inflation gauge in the consumer spending report, called the personal consumption expenditures price index, even more closely than it does the government’s better-known consumer price index.
Also, growth in consumer spending weakened in November by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected, The Associated Press reported.
The AP said Wall Street markets are in a tricky situation where relatively solid consumer spending and a strong employment market reduce the risk of a recession, but also raise the threat of higher interest rates from the Fed.
December distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,575,978; $19,974493.
Craighead County – (16.8), $375,361; $4,757,466.
Bay – (1.69), $37,626; $476,890.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,673; $59,230.
Bono – (2.17), $48,316; $612,382.
Brookland – (3.65), $81,511; $1,033,094.
Caraway – (1.02), $22,724; 258,015.
Cash – (0.25), $5,616; $77,178.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,266; $28.725.
Lake City – (2.09), $46,651; $591,283.
Monette – (1.35), $30,205; $382.834.
