JONESBORO — The students and staff at Jonesboro School District will be raising funds this week at both the Jonesboro Pre-K Center and the Health and Wellness Elementary School.
The 18th annual Jonesboro Pre-K Trike-A-Thon for St. Jude Children’s Hospital will be on Friday, April 8, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Marcie Cheatham, Jonesboro School District director of marketing and communications, said on Friday that to date they have raised $64,783.35.
The event, which was started in 2004, kicked off on March 28 and as of Monday morning the trike-a-thon had already raised $5,532. For more information about donating, a link can be found on the the school’s Facebook page.
In addition, the Jonesboro Health and Wellness Elementary School will be having the 13th annual HWES Plant Sale on Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“HWES has greenhouses where the students grow flowers, vegetables and herbs to be sold at their annual plant sale to raise money for their school,” said Cheatham. “This year they added cuttings of houseplants that they propagated that they will sell.”
The school features three separate outdoor courtyard learning environments that include three greenhouses, 20 raised garden beds, an outdoor kitchen area and pavilion covered patios with classroom seating.
They began preparing for the sale back in November.
The school will sell the plants for $2 each, and the sale is open to the community. Students and faculty will be able to purchase the plants at discounted rates.
