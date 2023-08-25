JONESBORO — A Jonesboro kindergarten pupil was injured and air-lifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after running into a pole at the school, according to Ronnie Sturch, Jonesboro’s E-911 director.
Sturch said E-911 received a call at 1:35 p.m. Thursday and dispatched an Emerson ambulance to the scene, 618 W. Nettleton Ave. The emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter land at Jonesboro High School and the ambulance transported the 5-year-old boy there, according to Sturch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.