JONESBORO — A grant announced Monday moves the city another step toward Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s goal of providing internet access to all areas of the city, the mayor said.
“It fits in with our Smart City initiative,” Copenhaver told The Sun, following the federal government announcement of a $752,000 grant.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Jonesboro Economical Transportation System (JET) has been awarded $752,000 to provide more sheltered bus stops along its fixed routes.
The money will allow the city to install state-of-the-art shelters, complete with WI-Fi access, at JET’s 47 most heavily used stops. Many of those stops are in neighborhoods that are underserved by technology.
The FTA announced $409.3 million in grants for 70 projects across the country. Jonesboro’s project was the only one approved in Arkansas under the competitive Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.
In a news release, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need. Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the President’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”
“While JET has continually expanded its fleet to include additional fixed routes and more paratransit vehicles, it has become all the more important to ensure that bus stops are also best serving the public,” city officials said in the grant application. “At this time, a majority of the stops are unsheltered with no benches or seats, nor is there information about bus times posted at the stops or Wi-Fi and other safety features. This makes residents who are already underserved more vulnerable.”
Each shelter will feature closed circuit TV monitors to provide information on bus schedules.
Construction is expected to begin later this year. Each stop requires three days of work, city officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.