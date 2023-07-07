Dispatchers

Kimberly Boyett, with Arisa Health, gives a presentation Wednesday to 911 dispatchers from Northeast Arkansas.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — Dispatchers from all around Northeast Arkansas received training this week on dealing with calls involving mental health issues.

Cpl. Jeania Byrd, head of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team, and Heather Baker and Kimberly Boyett, both with Arisa Health, conducted the sessions for about 50 911 dispatchers from more than seven counties in the region at Jonesboro City Hall.