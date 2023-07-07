JONESBORO — Dispatchers from all around Northeast Arkansas received training this week on dealing with calls involving mental health issues.
Cpl. Jeania Byrd, head of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team, and Heather Baker and Kimberly Boyett, both with Arisa Health, conducted the sessions for about 50 911 dispatchers from more than seven counties in the region at Jonesboro City Hall.
The training sessions are funded by a three-year federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Byrd said a dispatcher is the first person to interact with callers who may be suffering a mental health crisis.
Ronnie Sturch, director of Jonesboro’s E-911 system, said this training is important to his staff.
“We saw the need for dispatchers to have the training,” he said. “It’s so important.”
Sturch said this was the first class for training 911 dispatchers in Arkansas to deal with mental health issues.
“It helps balance out the team. It’s definitely an area we need to focus on,” he said.
Nine E-911 dispatchers from Jonesboro took the course this week, according to Sturch.
He said his staff is down 20-35 percent due to a staffing shortage, but he said his department is getting levels back up. He said he’s determined to have all new dispatchers go through the CIT training.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Jonesboro is a leader in the state with its CIT training program.
“They (dispatchers) are the first one to encounter people with a mental health (problem),” he said. “It’s up to them to deescalate the situation.”
Officers can also undergo training to be CIT certified.
Byrd said the sheriff’s office has 75 percent of its deputies who are certified as the crisis intervention team.
She said between 75-80 percent of the Jonesboro Police Department’s patrol officers are certified.
Byrd said there are seven CIT training sessions planned for police officers and dispatchers.
The Crisis Intervention Team training for officers is a 40-hour course. Six sessions have been held so far with at least 20 officers in attendance for each session. Officers come from area county sheriffs’ offices and several municipal police departments in the region, Byrd said.
