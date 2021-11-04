JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Randy Philhours, sitting in as a special judge Thursday in District Court, left intact a $50,000 bail set by Judge David Boling for a Jonesboro woman.
Philhours found probable cause to charge April Gardner, 41, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and parole violation.
In other cases, Philhours found probable cause to charge:
Randy Donald, 50, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery on a state employee; $1,500 bond.
Courtney Hembrey, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and parole violation; $2,500 bond.
Cody Grimes, 25, homeless, with forgery and two misdemeanor failures to appear; $15,000 bond.
Terry Qualls, 34, of Walnut Ridge, with theft by receiving less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing; $15,000 bond.
Benjamin Hall, 28, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Joshua Stallings, 34, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
