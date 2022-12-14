JONESBORO — A federal lawsuit claiming a state agency violated a Jonesboro woman’s rights gained new life last week following a ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The lawsuit, filed filed in May 2019, on behalf of Ginger P. Elder, a retired Jonesboro teacher, now goes back to the Eastern District of Arkansas for trial.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services and its top officials, who were named as defendants, sought to have the case dismissed. When District Judge Kristine Baker refused, the department appealed to the court based in St. Louis.
Elder had received ARChoices Medicaid services since 2015. DHS assessed her again in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and determined her eligible each time.
In 2019, DHS used a new tool for making assessments called the Task and Hour Standards to determine the amount of services to allocate.
Subject to budgetary limits determined by an algorithm, DHS developed a “person-centered service plan” for an individual based on the individual’s needs as determined by the Task and Hour Standards.
Following a new assessment in January 2019, Elder was informed March 15 that her services would be terminated, effective March 25. Although she filed an appeal within 10 days as required by law, her services were terminated anyway, attorneys Kevin De Liban and Trevor Hawkins of Legal Aid of Arkansas said in the lawsuit.
In addition to Elder, two other AR Choices recipients were also named as plaintiffs after losing benefits.
Legal Aid, which provides legal services to people who cannot afford an attorney, said it had to intervene in numerous cases where AR Choices clients lost services without being provided a hearing. Copies of emails between Legal Aid and DHS attorneys showed that services were restored after the DHS attorneys were notified. Some of the emails date to 2016.
Legal Aid wants the court to hold the state officials personally responsible for violating the recipients’ rights.
A previous federal court ruling in a separate case had ruled that DHS termination letters should be written in plain language so that recipients could understand and know their rights.
“We conclude that beneficiaries have a clearly established right to be provided adequate notice of reduction, loss, or termination of benefits,” Friday’s opinion states. “No fundamental difference exists between this case and Jacobs: in both cases, beneficiaries suffered a loss of benefits under ARChoices.”
The appellate court found that fellow plaintiff Jacquelyn A. Dearmore had sufficiently demonstrated DHS violated her right to notice.
“Here, the complaint alleges the existence of a policy that violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights,” the opinion continued. “The consolidated complaint alleged that ADHS terminated or reduced the plaintiffs’ services despite each of them requesting both an administrative hearing and having their services maintained pending the outcome of that hearing. In addition, the consolidated complaint alleged this to be a custom, policy, or practice of ADHS. The consolidated complaint further alleged that this policy also provided for resuming the benefits if a beneficiary had an attorney or care worker reach out to ADHS within the ten-day appeal period.”
The case had been set for a trial in late 2021 until DHS officials filed their appeal. No new trial date has been set.
