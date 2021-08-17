JONESBORO — Reagan McNeil knows the anguish and heartbreak associated with the coronavirus.
Her elderly parents contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in August 2020, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. While her mother, Susan Roper, survived, her father, Mickey, died after a month-long battle.
McNeil wanted to tell her story Tuesday on a day when Arkansas recorded 2,203 new virus infections and 41 deaths in hopes more people would be moved to take advantage of vaccines that have been proven effective.
“You don’t think it’s going to be you or your loved one; no one thinks that, but it very well may be,” McNeil said Tuesday. “We never dreamed that this would be part of our family’s story … When you see it happens to you and your loved ones, it changes things for sure.”
The Ropers’ other adult children lived in places like Denver, Nashville and Jonesboro. Fortunately, one other sister had just moved back to Missouri from Germany and stayed with their mother, who was never hospitalized.
As McNeil recounted her parents’ ordeal and what the family went through, she kept mentioning other relatives who came down with the disease and survived. A niece in Nashville. Her son and pregnant daughter-in-law in New York City.
Mickey Roper was an active and healthy 77-year-old.
“He and my mom walked at the park every day with their dog, very active with grandchildren,” McNeil recalled.
However, when both contracted the disease, McNeil said everyone was more worried for their mother because of underlying health issues.
“We didn’t know anyone who had had a loved one in the hospital or had died from it or anything, so it was all very shocking,” McNeil said.
Unable to visit him in the hospital, McNeil and her siblings felt helpless.
“When your loved one is in the hospital, you just wait all day for a phone call from the doctor,” she said. “You don’t know when it’s coming or if it’s coming. So we just had to wait from our distance to hear if it was a good day or a bad day.
“And with COVID, everyone that I’ve heard that’s had a serious case, it’s a rollercoaster. You have one good day and then you have a bad day and it’s very emotionally taxing.”
Near the end of his life, Mickey Roper tested negative for the disease and was transferred out of the COVID unit.
McNeil said the family was “very fortunate” to be able to visit him in person. But by that time, his lungs had been damaged beyond repair.
“So we were able to spend the next two days with him,” McNeil said. “So, in that way, I’m very, very thankful. I know most people don’t have that opportunity.”
She said she doesn’t know if he even knew they were there.
“It was a long, hard month,” she said.
As for other relatives who contracted the disease, her mother continued to suffer some side effects form her illness, and her niece, a college student, still hasn’t recovered her sense of taste since November.
“The young kids think that they’re going to be OK, but they don’t realize that there’s a lot more that can go wrong other than you dying,” McNeil said. “A lot of long-term impacts that people don’t know about or think about it.”
A friend of her mother’s survived, but now is on oxygen 24 hours a day.
All those illnesses occurred before vaccinations were available, “or they would have jumped on it,” she said.
In New York City, doctors highly recommended McNeil’s daughter-in-law get the vaccine because of her pregnancy.
“So, she got the shot and my little grandson was born about three weeks ago,” McNeil said. “And so we’re just thrilled that he has the antibodies now from her.”
Back here in Jonesboro, police were called to a home Monday night to make a report on an unattended death. The 24-year-old woman apparently died alone.
Craighead County recorded 104 new cases Tuesday, while Greene County had 46.
