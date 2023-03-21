JONESBORO — A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to officers on Saturday night at St. Bernards Medical Center that she had been raped earlier that night.
She complained of bite marks, vaginal bleeding and burning pain.
No arrest has been made in the case.
In other police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man said Friday morning that his credit card was fraudulently used to make purchases for $8,000 around town. The man lives in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that his vehicle was entered and tools were stolen in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive. The total value of the tools came to $379.
A 52-year-old St. Charles, Mo., man reported that his vehicle was broken into Saturday night in the 3200 block of Shelby Drive and items were taken. Stolen were items valued at $760.
a 24-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon that a suspect entered a residence in the 800 block of Warren Street and copper wiring was taken. The wiring is valued at $300.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday morning that her vehicle was stolen from the 2200 block of Willow Road. The 2016 Chevy Malibu is valued at $13,000.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that his vehicle was entered and tools were taken from an unknown location. The total value of the tools is $2,2296.
