JONESBORO — Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Christie Jordan was honored with a reception Friday as she celebrated her many years of service at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro.
Friday was not only her 25-year anniversary with the non-profit, but also marked 25 years as the executive director of the Food Bank of NEA.
“I appreciate that everybody came to celebrate my work anniversary,” Jordan said on Monday. “It was fun to see a lot of the people that I have met over the years, which really made me feel appreciated.”
Jordan laughed that she was an accidental food banker, because it wasn’t exactly what she had in mind when she was younger, but she still loves it.
“God led me to this position, when he called me to do this work,” she said, noting that she had worked for another non-profit as a fund raiser before accepting the director position at the food bank in 1997.
Jordan, who has a bachelor of science in journalism with an emphasis in public relations from Arkansas State University, said that her study of public relations has really helped her through the years.
It might not be what she planned, but Jordan said she loves the mission.
“I think back to the things I did growing up,” she smiled. “We always grew a garden and baked goodies to share with our neighbors. It was wonderful.”
She said that she thought her parents, Jerry and Pat Bolar, had ingrained it into her.
Shortly after starting her position at the food bank, she would also marry her husband of 24 years, David Jordan. They have one daughter, Hannah Jordan, who attends Crowley’s Ridge Academy.
Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Board President Trey Stafford said in a recent email that they were happy to be honoring Jordan for her years of service.
“We are all aware of the impact that institution has had on the 12 county region, as well as the leadership role both Christie and the NEA Food Bank play on a regional, state and national level,” Stafford said.
Jordan said that, regionally, the food bank serves all of NEA and, as executive director, she helps to strategically distribute food through a network of non-profit agencies and programs to provide hunger relief, while raising awareness and securing resources.
The Food Bank of NEA serves one of six regions in the state, and Jordan also serves as a board member of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to help through the state.
In addition, she is on the national council for the Feed America Network, which serves 200 food banks and is made up of two representatives each from seven national regions. She is in her second three-year term on the council.
Jordan said that even though her job is continuously changing, she enjoys the challenges.
“It was nice that they chose to recognize me, but the work we do here at the food bank takes everybody,” she said modestly. “It takes everyone from workers to volunteers to donors to make this work happen.”
