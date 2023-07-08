JONESBORO — Joy Gregory Ledbetter devoted her life to mission work, and now even after her death, she is still helping missionaries around the world through the sale of her land.
Her nephew, Michael Ledbetter, explained how Joy inherited the Johnson family farmland from her mother, Pearl (Johnson) Gregory.
Ledbetter said the Johnsons had originally settled, cleared and farmed the land, which is located about a mile west of Cash.
In fact, he said the old Johnson Cemetery is still there, located on a small parcel of the land.
He continued to explain how during the time that the Johnsons had settled, western Craighead County was sparsely populated until railroad and timber industries came through, however the timber boom did not last long and, like many others from the nearby community, the family learned how to farm.
He said the family mostly grew rice and corn, however they occasionally grew milo as well.
“For several generations it passed down from parent to child and Aunt Joy’s mother, Pearl, was one of those children,” Ledbetter said, “She had inherited it from her father, who had inherited it from his parents and so on.”
He continued to explain how Pearl Johnson had married a local merchant named Claud Gregory, who operated a merchant store in Cash and then later worked as a banker as he became a principal stockholder in the Mercantile Bank.
Through the depression years, the Gregorys were able to purchase additional land to add to what Pearl had inherited from her parents.
Joy, who was born May 14, 1920, would grew up in the community of Cash.
After getting her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas, Joy moved with her family to Jonesboro in 1947, where she married Dr. Joseph Ledbetter in 1949, and they resided there for the remainder of their lives.
“My uncle was a physician,” Ledbetter said, explaining that his uncle was a general practitioner like his own father, who was also a surgeon as well.
He recalled Joy’s father had passed away in the mid-50s and her mother in the early-90s, after which Joy inherited the land and continued to rent it out as farmland.
“During their lives, they traveled the world visiting the International Mission Boards numerous times in Japan, China and Africa,” he said.
In addition they also hosted missionary families in their own home, plus Ledbetter said that Joy purchased and maintained an additional home on Hester Street in Jonesboro for missionaries and their families to occupy while on leave.
“Normally, they would stay about six months at a time,” he recalled.
LaValle Dryer, a long-time friend and fellow church member, said Joy was a devoted member and supporter of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro for more than 60 years. She said Joy was deeply involved in many church programs, such as Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) and Women on Missions, as she served as a teacher and a mentor to her and many others.
“They made countless trips to Africa,” she recalled, noting that Joy also visited places including Thailand, Australia, Japan and China.
Dryer also noted the instrumental role she play in the church’s WMU.
“It was funny,” she said. “When people found out where I was from, while at conferences and missions, I would be asked if I knew “Miss Joy” or “Aunt Joy” as some called her.”
“They [Joseph and Joy] were very strong in their missions to help the church and Joy left quite a legacy,” Dryer stated. “She had even formed a missionary group for younger women through the WMU and she was very, very, very dedicated to the International Mission Board, which had over 5,000 missionaries at that time.”
“She also had an article done about her in the Mission’s Magazine,” she bragged.
Joy’s husband died in January of 2002 at 86 years old and she continued her work for the church until her own passing in November of 2010 at 90 years old.
However that wasn’t the end of her story. With no children to inherit the farm, Joy was inspired to see that the land be used to support mission work, both in the U.S. and internationally, by donating the land to those efforts.
“The land was given to the Southern Baptist Foundation (SBF) in order to benefit those mission boards,” Ledbetter explained, noting that the SBF did have a need to farm the land so they commissioned Glaub Farm Management and Hendrix Auction and Realty to sell the land by auction.
“The farm is situated with it’s bulk being on the Cache River and spreads out to 226,” he said.
According to a press release from Glaub Farm Management, LLC, the sale will stand as a testament to Joy’s legacy of service and support for missionaries as the proceeds from the land sale will provide continued support for missions and church planting for years to come.
Jeffrey Hignight of Glaub Farm Management said in an email that the sale is strictly land.
“I would classify as a mix of cropland and hunting/recreational land,” he said, noting that the sale will be a simulcast auction, meaning there will be bidding live and online.
The Ledbetter (Johnson) Farm is located approximately 18 miles west of Jonesboro and consists of over 2,100 total surveyed acres with 1,970 FSA cropland acres and approximately 1,300 acres are currently irrigable and have a history of producing rice, soybeans, corn, wheat and sorghum.
In addition to cropland, this property has a variety of current and potential uses such as hunting, recreation, home site, hobby farm, and horse or cattle ranch.
The farm will be auctioned in up to seven tracts and bidders will have the option to purchase the entire property, individual tracts, or any combination of tracts that best suit their needs.
Bidding will be live at the Jonesboro Hilton Garden Inn at 2840 S. Caraway Rd. in Jonesboro and online.
“The online has a video feed and online bidders can submit bids so long as the live auction is open,” Hignight stated. “Once the live bidding ends so will the online bidding.”
Online bidding will be opened prior to the live auction which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and registration starts at 9 a.m. for live bidders.
Online bidders must be registered at least 24 hours prior to the auction.
Both live and online bidding will end simultaneously when the auctioneer closes the live bidding.
For more information or to registrar online visit the online bidding site at https://bid.glaubfm.com/auctions/27262/landing or the Glaub Farm Management website at www.GlaubFM.com and Hendrix Auction at www.hendrixauctions.com.
