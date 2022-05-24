JONESBORO — Craighead County Justice of the Peace Jason Price was arrested Monday on suspicion of arson causing more than $500 damage.
Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills said Tuesday the fire occurred on Feb. 20 in the 200 block of Harold Cove at Price’s residence. He said Price turned himself in to authorities on Monday.
According to the Craighead County Detention Center’s inmate roster, Price was booked into the jail at 1 p.m. and was released on his own recognizance at 1:51 p.m.
“I’m not guilty, and it’ll all come out in court,” Price said Tuesday. He referred other comments to his attorney, Zach Morrison.
Price represents District 2 on the quorum court. He isn’t seeking re-election.
“We believe the truth will come out in time,” Morrison said on Tuesday. “He’ll be vindicated.”
Morrison said that Price’s status as a public official doesn’t change the fact that he’s presumed innocent.
According to a Fire Department report on the Feb. 20 fire, the blaze caused a total of $70,000 of damage to the residence and its contents
The report states:
“The Jonesboro Fire Marshals Division is pursuing (the) Harold Cove as an incendiary fire.
“Information at this time supports facts that this fire is arson.
“The final hypothesis for the area of origin of this fire is the central hallway closet and hallway.
“The final hypothesis for the cause of this fire is human intervention. This fire is under investigation at this time.”
