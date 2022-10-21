JONESBORO — Early voting for the General Election begins on Monday, and Craighead County voters will decide six justice of the peace races.
Races are slated for District 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7.
District 2
In JP District 2, Democrat Garrett Barnes will face off against Republican Justin Etter.
Barnes is married to Maggie Barnes and they have two sons, two-year-old Tate Barnes and newborn Harvey Barnes.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Arkansas State University in 2010 and his Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University in 2017.
He also earned a Specialist in Education degree in Educational Leadership and Superintendency in May 2019.
Barnes said on Tuesday that he has been in public education since 2011, when he started his career teaching business technology at Rivercrest High School.
In 2012, he started at MacArthur Junior High School where he taught business technology and was the EAST facilitator. In 2018, he became the assistant director at the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center, where he serves 13 public high schools in skill trade classes.
Barnes also has his real estate broker license; has been a past Master of the Jonesboro Masonic Lodge no. 129, where he is a 32 degree Scottish Rite, is a member of the Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP and a member of the Westend Neighborhood Association.
According to Barnes the biggest challenge facing the Quorum Court is whether or not the JPs are ignoring their constituents’ ideas and issues as they may be viewing them as city issues instead.
He said that he wants the quorum court to work with other organizations such as the city council, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
He said his main issue is the need for service programs to work with youth, educators, parents and nonprofits to provide fun and educational mentorship programs to teach youth the importance of things such as responsibility and leadership.
He would also like to see a family supportive living facility to work with the city, organizations and advocates to provide services and support for homeless who need to be transitioned into permanent housing.
He said other important issues are workforce training and retention, as well as quality of life, which includes looking at mosquito control and bike and trail systems, as well as new and improved recreational facilities.
Born and raised in Jonesboro, Etter is a 2001 graduate of Jonesboro High School and a 2007 graduate of Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
He is currently employed with Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp., where he has been the vice president of member services and business technology for almost 12 years.
“I work with county residents daily and help provide safe and reliable energy,” Etter said.
He is married to Amanda Etter and they have three children, 12-year-old Caroline, 11-year-old Jack, and 9-year-old Ryan. His wife Amanda is the counselor at Westside Elementary School, where all three children attend.
“This is my first time running for any type of political office,” Etter explained. “I want to give back to the community that has been so gracious to me over my lifetime.”
“My top issues are infrastructure and safety, the court system and county jails, and maintaining county roads,” Etters said.
He said that in his district there are multiple mobile home parks and smaller subdivisions, where many residents do not have any form of transportation, so many of them walk to their destination.
“I would love to see some sidewalks put in place in my district and surrounding areas of the county, along with increased street lighting for safety,” he said. “I would like to work alongside the city to accomplish these items.”
He also said that he believes both the court system and county jail need to be expanded.
“I want to make sure that we are going through the budget process properly, spending funds wisely, and addressing any issues that we may come across,” he said. “I want to make sure that we are holding all county officials to the highest standards.”
“My goal as a JP is to help our county to continue to grow and be a place where people want to reside and raise a family.” Etter concluded. “Craighead is a wonderful place, with many great people and opportunities, let’s not take that for granted.”
District 4
In JP District 4, incumbent Independent Vince Pearcy will be up against Republican Linda Allison.
Pearcy said on Wednesday that he has served two terms as a JP and noted that he has lived in District 4 for over 40 years.
“I was born and raised in Jonesboro and have lived here my entire life,” he said.
Pearcy graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1977, before studying business administration at Arkansas State University. He started his own business in 1985, which he still operates today.
“I believe public safety is the most important issue we are facing today,” Pearcy stated. “I am a strong supporter of law enforcement and have worked through my position on the Quorum Court to insure that our first responders have the tools they need to respond quickly and efficiently in emergencies.”
Pearcy also said that neighborhood integrity was another area of strong interest for him.
“I am a member of and involved with several neighborhood associations in Jonesboro and currently working to help establish another one,” he stated. “I think it is important that we know and have relationships with our neighbors. That is something I strongly encourage.”
He also said that as a member of the finance committee, he is proud to say that the county’s financial position has improved each year of his two terms of service as a Justice of the Peace.
“We are in a stronger financial position now than we have been in well over 10 years,” he said.
“Being accessible to the public is very important and I really enjoy serving people,” he added.
Allison said that safety is one of her top issues, as well, having lived in Craighead County since she was five.
An honor graduate of Westside High School, Allison has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management at Arkansas State University, where she was also a member and captain of the women’s basketball team.
Allison noted that she was the past president and current member of the Northeast Arkansas Society for Human Resources Management, the past president and current member of the Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club, the past president of the World Safety Organization, a committee member of the NEA Invitational High School Basketball tournament, a longtime member of the Greater Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce and a Leadership Jonesboro graduate.
She has been a longtime member of Southwest Church and is involved in various programs and outreach. She and her husband Tim Allison have three grown children, and five grandchildren.
“I have co-owned and operated an insurance company for many years,” Allison noted. “In the past six years, my primary focus was on group health insurance.”
Most recently, she has accepted a position with Gateway Engineering as a billing specialist.
“I do have concern that most of the quorum court meetings are conducted with very limited questions about expenditures, and this organization handles multi-millions of our taxpayer dollars,” Allison said as she brought up her two top issues, safety being one of them.
“With the increase in crime in our community, I would like to review the budget, and if appropriate, hire additional deputies,” she said. “I want to make sure that our law enforcement salaries are competitive so we retain officers after investing in their training. I would also like to see immediate long-term planning to allocate funds to add on to the Craighead County Jail. I have been advised that low-risk criminals are being released due to overcrowding.”
Her second issue was employee benefits.
“Several employees have shared with me that their health benefits were changed in January, and they have experienced a more restricted access to health care compared to their former carrier,” Allison noted. “With my extensive knowledge in health insurance, I would like to be a part of the solution for them.”
District 5
In JP District 5, long-time incumbent Independent Barbara Weinstock will face off against Republican Donna Eggers.
Although Weinstock is originally from Brookline, Mass., she has lived in Jonesboro for over 53 years with her late husband, Bernard “Bud” Weinstock.
“It was a great move,” she said, noting that they have raised four children, all of whom graduated from Arkansas State University.
Weinstock proudly noted that they also have 11 grandchildren, five of whom have served in the military, and several great-grandchildren.
She said that she has a physical science degree from Brandis University in Massachusetts.
Weinstock has been president of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts and the president of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, as well as the executive director of the Arkansas Community Foundation and the chair of the board of the Foundation of Arts and the Forum Commission.
She has also been a member of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce for several years snd has owned several businesses in Craighead County and throughout the state.
“We have always loved it here,” Weinstock said, noting that her top priority is doing what she thinks is best for Craighead County.
She said that she personally doesn’t care much about national politics.
“National politics are just not as important as what is happening here in Jonesboro,” Weinstock reiterated, noting that she chooses to focus on local issues such as road maintenance, the health of Craighead County citizens and the importance education.
“I have represented Craighead County for many years and I consider myself the vote of reason,” she continued. “I’m reliable and trustworthy with proven experience.”
Eggers was raised in Monette, and after graduating high school, she moved to Jonesboro, where she attended and graduated from Tucker Beauty School. However she said that she never worked in cosmetology, enrolling in Jonesboro Business College, while working at Southwestern Bell.
After SWB closed the Jonesboro office, she moved to Texas to work in the corporate office of Helen of Troy, and eventually met a business owner from Orange County, California who owned a securities firm, for which she became a consultant.
According to Eggers, they monitored failing businesses of all kinds.
“I flew all over the US analyzing these businesses, talking to the owners and the public trying to ascertain why these businesses were not successful,” she contiued. “I would then write reports and turn them into the top executives who would decide whether to invest in these companies, buy them out, or simply pass on that company.”
Eggers said that she resigned to start her family. She and her husband, Barry, have two daughters. While her daughters were young, they also served as foster parents.
She laster opened a business selling and reselling all types of baby clothes, car seats, baby beds and such.
“Because my girls were taught to respect this country, they wanted to serve it. As soon as they graduated high school in 2008 and 2009, they both enlisted in the Navy,” she said. “I was honored as Navy Mom of the month on the USS Mason War ship. My oldest daughter stayed in 10 years and is now married with 3 children. My youngest daughter stayed in for 4 years and then went to nursing school and became an RN in a pediatric burn unit.”
It was after her children were grown, that Eggers decided to move back to her Arkansas home.
Now she said her husband own a small business in Jonesboro and are active in the Republican Party, noting that she is the State Committeewoman as well as a member of the District Committee. She said they are also members of the local Craighead Republican Party, Tea Party of NEA, and The Bill of Rights Arkansas Group.
“I decided to run because I felt there is an opportunity to make meaningful change in the way business is currently conducted in the quorum court,” Eggers stated, pointing out that justices help decide the pay for county employees, manage the budget for the judge, and allocate funds for things like county road repairs, county buildings and equipment.
“All of these things impact how the taxpayer’s money is spent and how we take care of our community,” she continued. “I want to make sure the taxpayer is well represented, and our money is not wasted but used for the betterment of our county.”
She said she has pledged to take her time and amke sure she has thorugh knowledge of everything she votes on. She has also made a pledge to limit her time in office.
“I believe in term limits and promise not to serve more then two terms,” Eggers said, noting that she believes that officials have to step aside in order to let new ideas come through.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.