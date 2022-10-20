JONESBORO — Early voting for the General Election begins on Monday, and Craighead County voters will decide six justice of the peace races.
Races are slated for District 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7.
District 1
In JP District 1, incumbent Republican Brad Noel faces off against Democrat Jolene Mullet.
Noel said on Monday that he grew up in Paragould, but has been a resident of Craighead County for the last 40 years.
He graduated from Paragould High School in 1979, before spending a year at Arkansas State University and then two years at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.
Noel is married to Juliet Noel and has four married children including their son Ryan Noel and his wife Page; their daughter April Grove and her husband Chad; their daughter Aliza Weyer and her husband Jerrod; and their son A.J. and his wife Alexa Caparas.
He was proud to note that all four of his children graduated from A-State in Jonesboro.
They also have two granddaughters and one granddaughter on the way, as well as two grandsons.
He is a business owner, who got his real estate license in 1993 and his broker’s license in 1998.
Although he said he supports the library and always will, noting that the library is in his district, Noel’s top issue has been to help Craighead County grow.
“I want to continue to help Craighead grow,” Noel said, noting how the quorum court has made a difference to the county over the last four years.
He said that this included the upcoming courthouse expansions.
“COVID turned the court upside-down,” he said. “Now we need both the courtroom and jail expansions to catch back up.”
“I want to continue to be a voice,” Noel continued. “Being a JP helps me to give back to the community. I have been able to help both builders and buyers. Plus I have gotten to work with everyone from the mayor, to the road department, to City, Water and Light as a JP over the last four years.”
Noel said that he has loved watching how the county has grown.
Mullet said that she too has big plans to help the county.
Although Mullet is originally from Des Arc, she has been a dedicated resident of Jonesboro for many years.
After graduating from Arkansas State University in 2004 with her bachelor’s degree in English, Mullet said that she was a high school teacher and substitute for several years, before becoming a teen services librarian at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for the last two and a half years.
She also volunteered for three years with the North Jonesboro Neighborhood Initiative.
Mullet is married to Robert Bowen and has two children, a 21-year-old daughter Sophie Crisel and 10-year-old son Theo Bowen.
She said that she wants to restore the community’s faith in the county government by bringing in honesty and integrity.
“I want to improve the quality of life and make Craighead County a place where we offer more after school and nutrition programs to make our county more attractive to families,” she said, noting making things equitable for all is also very important to her. “I want to make people want to stay and invest in the county.”
District 3
In JP District 3, incumbent Democrat Carolyn Lewis will be facing off against Republican Barry Forrest.
Although Lewis is originally from Whiteville, Tenn., she has lived in Jonesboro for more than 40 years, having moved to Jonesboro in 1981.
She is married to Sammie Lewis and they have two children, a son Sammie Lewis Jr. and daughter Sylenia Ellis.
They also have a 10-year-old granddaughter, Kinsley Adams.
Lewis got her bachelor’s degree in education at Tennessee State University in Nashville in 1978, after which she was an elementary teacher.
She then received her Masters in Education in 2000 and her Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling in 2004, both from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
She worked as a licensed professional counselor at the YMCA for 15 years and at MidSouth Health Systems for 23 years, before retiring in 2020.
She and her husband also own a catering company, which they have operated together since 1997.
“Lewis BBQ Catering has catered all the ASU football games since 1999,” she said.
Lewis said that she would like to see more after school and summer programs for youth.
“Youth are our future and we have to make sure they are engaged,” she stated.
Another important issue for Lewis included more bike and walking trails, as well as a transitional homeless shelter.
“I would love for the city and the county to be able to work together on a transitional shelter for the homeless,” Lewis stated. “A transitional shelter would help the homeless to find jobs and homes so that they can have the chance to transition into productive members of the community.”
This will be her second term if elected.
“My first term was amazing,” Lewis said. “I have loved being a voice for our residents.”
Forrest said if elected this will not been his first time on the quorum court, as he was appointed as an interim justice by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in order to finish out the term of the late George Johnson in December of 2019.
A Jonesboro resident since he was three years old, Forrest said has lived in Jonesboro since 1965, which was when his father started Forrest Office Machines, which he has served as president of since 2005.
Forrest graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1978, before going on to get his Bachelor in Business and Administration from Arkansas State University in 1982.
He is married to Dana Forrest and they have three children, Ashley Cheney, Cody Forrest and Brandon Buhrmester.
They also have three grandsons, 13-year-old Cade Buhrmester and nine-year-old twins Connor and Collin Buhrmester.
Forrest said that one of the biggest challenges and top issues as a justice of the peace is approving the budget.
“We have to keep pay competitive and make sure that roads and parks are up to par,” Forrest continued.
He also noted the importance of the new jail expansion and adding more law enforcement officers as well.
“We have to be active in the community as a whole,” he said. “We are the fifth largest county in the state and we need to keep the money in the county.”
District 7
In JP District 7, incumbent Republican Richard Rogers will be facing off against Democrat Steven Summers.
Rogers said that this would be his fourth term on the Quorum Court and his 11th year as a member of the Valley View school board.
He is a 1998 graduate of Arkansas State University.
Rogers is married to Jenny Rogers, who teaches at Valley View, and they have two children.
Rogers said that his daughter, Madden, is a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, while his son, Hudson, is a junior at Valley View High School.
Rogers attends First Methodist Church in downtown Jonesboro and has been in sales for 20-plus years.
He said that his concerns include the increasing crime rate around the area, the jail space shortage and the court back log.
“We are looking at addressing both with a new courtroom being built and a jail expansion in discussion,” Rogers said.
“Pan handlers on every corner seems to go hand in hand with the crime increase,” Rogers added.
“I have asked if we can do anything as a county to help stop this,” he continued, noting that he believes that it is a Supreme Court ruling that allows this activity.
Rogers said that his top issue is that he wants to give Craighead County the safety the citizens deserve.
“This will come with the back log of cases decreasing and a jail expansion so we don’t have to let small crime offenders loose because there is no where to hold them,” Roger explained.
This can be done with the COVID funds that were received, which will help with not raising taxes in Craighead County for these projects, he said.
Summers, who is originally from Sulfur Rock, has lived in Jonesboro for the past 11 years with his wife, Chenoa Summers.
He said that he received his bachelor’s degrees in physics in 2007 from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
After graduating with his master’s degree in physics in 2009 from Arizona State University, he began his career at Arkansas State University-Newport in Jonesboro.
“I come from a family of educators,” he stated, noting how teaching came naturally to him.
Summers said that one of the biggest challenges he will face is updating the county.
“The quorum court is happy with whatever the county judge says,” he began, as he noted the county website, which he said was in desperate need of updating, as well.
“Right now it is very hit or miss,” Summers stated. “If you compare the county government’s website to the city government’s website, you will see a huge difference.”
According to Summers it is harder to find what you are looking for on the county website.
“We need to update the website to get on par with the City of Jonesboro,” he continued.
But as for his top issues, Summers said that the county has to focus on the infrastructure, such as drainage and roads
“I also think we need to add more bike lanes and sidewalks,” he said.
