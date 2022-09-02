JONESBORO — Two Kia Souls were stolen Thursday and a third was the target of an attempted theft, according to Jonesboro police reports.
A 2015 Soul was stolen from a lot in the 3300 block of Stadium Boulevard, a 65-year-old Paragould woman reported Thursday morning. The vehicle is valued at $10,000.
A car salesman at Car Sales, 5307 Stadium Blvd., reported Thursday afternoon that two 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male tried to steal a 2013 Soul by damaging the steering column.
Williamson Motor Co., 3323 E. Nettleton Ave., reported Thursday afternoon that a 2016 Soul was stolen from its lot. The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 1600 block of North Culberhouse Street and stole the registration and title from the vehicle.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday evening that her vehicle was broken into at Craighead Forest Park and items were stolen. Taken were credit and debit cards, sunglasses, $200 in cash, ibuprofen, vapes and a phone charger. Damage to the vehicle’s window is listed at $300.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon her residence was broken in the 900 block of Aggie Road. She said nothing seemed to be missing.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning two people broke into a residence he owns and stole property in the 4800 block of Mitchell Drive. Taken was a window air-conditioning/heating unit valued at $800. Police found two syringes and two meth pipes.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that a 25-year-old man cut open a screen door and threatened her with a machete and damaged her vehicle in the 1500 block of Brazos Street.
A 69-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that her vehicle was stolen Wednesday or Thursday from the 1100 block of East Matthews Avenue. The 2013 Ford Prius is valued at $9,000.
