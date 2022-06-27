JONESBORO — Residents may not have noticed, but about a year ago Jonesboro police officers began sporting beards and mustaches and no longer have to cover up tattoos on their arms.
For years, the Police Department’s handbook required officers to be clean-shaven and any tattoos on their arms be covered with a long-sleeved shirt.
That’s all changed.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said last week that societal changes about the way beards and mustaches and tattoos are viewed spurred the change in policy.
“There is a trend across the country about it,” he said.
Elliott also said another reason for the change was for recruiting purposes. He said he’s had a couple of applicants withdraw themselves for consideration because of the no-beard policy, because the agency where they were coming from permitted beards and mustaches.
Elliott said he looked at policies at police departments across the country before coming up with one for Jonesboro.
The policy now states:
“Facial hair: Mustaches must be neatly trimmed and will not extend any further than one half of an inch below or beyond the corners of the mouth. “‘Handle-bar’ mustaches are not permitted. Beards and goatees may be worn under the following guidelines: The length will not exceed one-half inch. All facial hair will be kept neatly trimmed with a shaved, defined neckline which is at least one inch above the collar. (Reporting for duty with neck stubble will be considered a violation of this policy.) Sideburns that are neatly trimmed and extend no further than the bottom of the ear opening and are no more than 1-inch wide are permitted. Beards considered patchy or sparse will not be permitted. Any special design cuts beyond traditional beard styles must be approved by the Chief of Police.
“The Chief of Police reserves the right to order the removal of facial hair if it does not conform to a neutral image.”
Elliott said the department participated in the “No Shave November” fundraiser in the past where officers paid $30 for the right to grow a beard during the month of November.
He said over the years the fundraiser allowed the department to donate between $2,000 to $3,000 to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
As far as tattoos, face and neck tattoos are still prohibited.
“Tattoos on the hands and fingers are also prohibited with the exception of a tattoo (ring design and size) on the left ring finger intended to symbolically replace the wedding band,” the policy states.
As far as hair length and dyes, the policy states:
“Hair length for females in uniform must not interfere with assigned duties. Hair for males in uniform must be above the collar, trimmed around the ears and extend no more than 2 inches outward from the head when styled. Hair coloring is permitted as long as it falls in the natural reoccurring hair color spectrum. Dyed haired out of the natural hair colors will not be permitted. Some examples of not permitted colors are blues, purples, green, orange, and bright red colors.
“The Chief or Assistant Chief may grant exceptions to this policy.”
Elliott said members from his department on the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force may, with his approval, grow their hair and beards out to work undercover.
He said when he was with the Blytheville Police Department and was a member of the Drug Task Force he grew his hair and beard out for the job.
