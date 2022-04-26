JONESBORO — The Family Crisis Center Inc. recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month, in conjunction with Crime Victims’ Rights Week, while honoring the Jonesboro Police Department with the 2022 National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s (NSVRC) Visionary Voice Award for the State of Arkansas.
The event was held Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church’s Atrium.
Kenny Smith, law enforcement training director for the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ACASA), nominated JPD for the award.
Smith said he had spent the last four years working with JPD officers as part of his job.
“The Jonesboro Police Department, in my opinion, has gone above and beyond in working on sexual and domestic violence,” Smith said. “It’s been an honor to work with the Jonesboro Police Department.”
Monie Ballard, executive director of ACASA, said JPD was honored because they “serve the victims the best way that they can.”
Accepting the award were Police Chief Rick Elliott and Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth. Also on hand were Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.
“First, I want to say thank you for the award,” Elliott said. “It’s a team effort. We’re trying to make it better for the community.
“We hope to lead by example, and we’re looking to years to come to make it better and better.”
According to the NSVRC’s website, “The Visionary Voice Awards are presented annually by NSVRC, the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence, in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM is a national campaign held each April to raise awareness about preventing sexual violence. This year’s SAAM theme, ‘Building Safe Online Spaces Together,’ highlights how each of us can create online spaces that value respect, inclusion and safety.”
This award is presented to recognize the creativity and hard work of individuals and/or agencies around the country who have demonstrated outstanding work to end sexual violence. This vision includes serving victims and presenting the best options to proceed forward.
Natalie Neal, program services manager for the Family Crisis Center, said the center offers classes for victims of sexual assault. It also offers intervention training, counseling, support groups and education in rape and domestic violence.
The center has a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week hot line and can be reached at 870-933-9449.
