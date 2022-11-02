JONESBORO — Total calls for service to the Jonesboro Police Department in August plummeted from a year ago, according to the department’s monthly report released Tuesday.
Total calls for service were at 14,875 in August, compared with 21,801 in August 2021, the reports show.
Calls to 911 dropped from 5,708 in 2021 to 5,379 this August. Non-emergency called declined from 16,093 to 7,496.
Incident reports increased from 1,006 to 1,106 in 2022. Warrants served rose from 364 to 383 in August.
In the Criminal Investigation Division, crime scenes processed dropped to six, down from 16 in 2021. Cases assigned to CID rose to 209 from 197. Cases closed rose to 171 from 163 in 2021. Sex offender registration contacts increased to 42 from 32 a year earlier. Evidence items processed increased to 25 from 10.
In the Internet Crimes Against Children, new cases remained at 14. Digital evidence exams rose to 49 from 23 in 2021. There were 12 search warrants served in 2022, compared with 18 in 2021.
The department’s Street Crimes Unit made 23 felony and 15 misdemeanor arrests in August compared with 19 felony and 34 misdemeanor arrests in 2021. The value of drugs seized more than doubled to $45,104, compared with $21,035 in 2021.
The Drug Task Force reported 50 cases opened and 41 closed with 121 arrests being made in August, compared with 72 cases opened and 69 closed and 148 arrests in 2021.
Arrests in August were 546. In 2021 those numbers were 565 total arrests.
In the traffic division, police investigated 283 accidents, compared with 280 in 2021. There was one fatal accident in August and none in August 2021. Police made 21 driving while intoxicated arrests this August compared with 25 in 2021.
The cost of maintaining the department’s vehicles rose to $8,117 from $4,334 a year ago. Routine maintenance increased to $6,263 from $2,677 the previous year.
In public information, the department recorded 341,472 Facebook page reaches, down from 1,730,157 a year ago. Facebook followers rose from 50,900 in 2021 to 63,760 this year.
Freedom of Information requests dropped by one to 77 this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.