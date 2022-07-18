JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer died Sunday after reporting for his initial basic training in North Little Rock, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.
Officer Vincent Parks, 38, of Jonesboro, had reported to the academy at 1 p.m. and before an initial exercise regimen began about 1:30 p.m., exhibited symptoms of medical distress.
Academy instructors separated Parks from the class and had him lie on a nearby table where oxygen was administered. Parks was able to walk to an ambulance that had been summoned but suffered cardiac arrest almost immediately upon entering the ambulance.
Life-saving measures were initiated by emergency medical personnel. Parks was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.
His body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Parks was among a group of five Jonesboro Police Department recruits to enter a 13 week-long academy session where they and other recruits from across the state were to receive basic law enforcement training.
Parks began at the Jonesboro Police Department on June 15. He and the other Jonesboro officers had completed in-house training at JPD prior to going to the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson
“It’s unfortunate and heart-breaking,” Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday. “He wanted to make a difference in his community.”
Elliott said becoming a police officer was something Parks always wanted to do in life, and he and his wife discussed it before he applied to join the department.
Elliott said before being hired, prospective officers take written and physical agility tests. If these are passed, they then undergo psychological and physical exams.
He said Parks passed all tests.
“In a day and time when so few are willing to step up to be among those who protect and serve our communities, it seems unjust that man like Officer Parks, who was prepared to sacrifice for his community, be taken from his calling,” said Jami Cook, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and director of the Commission of Arkansas Law Enforcement Standards and Training. “We are saddened and grieve for him, his family and fellow officers, yet we know his life was not in vain. He answered the call.”
Visitation for Parks will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Central Baptist Church. Services will follow at noon at the church.
