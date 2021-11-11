JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer remained in St. Bernards Medical Center on Thursday after being involved in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night.
Officer Brian Merrill, 36, of the Jonesboro Police Department, was traveling west on East Johnson Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. in his patrol car when a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by Michael Barber, 38, of the 200 block of South Culberhouse Street, who was traveling east on East Johnson Avenue, turned north onto North Culberhouse Street.
According to a police report, Barber failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Merrill’s vehicle struck the front passenger side of Barber’s vehicle.
At the time, Merrill was transporting Gregory French, 47, of 1924 Alex Drive, to the Craighead County Detention Center after being arrested earlier by Merrill.
Merrill was transported to St. Bernards where he had surgery Thursday for broken bones in his right leg. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said Merrill was recuperating Thursday from non life-threatening injuries.
French was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for the loss of teeth in the accident.
Barber was taken to St. Bernards, where his injuries were unavailable. French’s condition was also unavailable on Thursday.
According to the police report, Barber was cited for failure to yield and failing to wear a seat belt.
Earlier Wednesday night, police responded to a call in the 1900 block of Alex Drive about a 21-year-old Jonesboro man being threatened by French, who the police report said was intoxicated and went to the victim’s residence and told him he would kill him.
French was being transported to the CCDC on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening at the time of the accident.
