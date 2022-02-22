JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer was injured at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Paragould Drive, according to a police report.
Officer Will Tate was investigating a trespassing complaint when the 16-year-old suspect resisted arrest. The teen and his 16-year-old female passenger fled the scene in a 2015 silver Ford Fusion, dragging Tate as they drove off.
Tate was treated for abrasions and bruises at St. Bernards Medical Center and released, Police Chief Rick Elliott said.
Elliott said no arrests have been made yet.
In other police reports:
A 52-year-old Cash man told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon that his 2005 John Deere tractor was from his shop in the 100 block of Craighead Road 177. The tractor is valued at $27,375.
Jonesboro police arrested Angel Granado, 22, of the 600 block of West Cherry Street, on Monday night in the 500 block of East Roseclair Street following a disturbance with a 20-year-old man. Granado is being held on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery, a felony, with a $5,000 bond.
A 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday night at the intersection of Cedar Heights Drive and State Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun, and fleeing.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle while she was out of town and stole items. Taken were a Taurus .22-caliber revolver and a bank debit card. JPD didn’t release the location of the incident.
A 40-year-old Bay woman reported that her vehicle was broken into at about 3 p.m. Sunday and items were taken. Stolen were a purse and wallet valued at $170, two debit and four credit cards, and $20 in cash. JPD didn’t release the location of the incident.
