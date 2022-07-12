JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer is on administrative leave, according to the Jonesboro Police Department, after a video surfaced on social media of his arrest of a man at the Midnight Rodeo private club, 2801 Fair Park Blvd., early Sunday morning.
“We are aware and very concerned about the use of force incident that occurred on July 10 in the parking lot of a Jonesboro night club and started circulating on social media this past weekend,” a news release from JPD said on Tuesday. “Upon learning of this event, we immediately began an investigation into the level of force used by the officers involved during the arrest.
“The primary officer in the incident was placed on administrative leave on Monday pending the outcome of this investigation. We will post an update once the investigation has concluded.”
Sally Smith, chief information specialist at JPD confirmed on Tuesday that Officer Joseph Harris was placed on paid administrative leave. Harris was was working security at the club.
According to a JPD incident report, several JPD officers were in the parking lot at Midnight Rodeo around closing time when two groups of people began arguing.
Blake Arnoult, 21, of Fayetteville, came out of the club and began arguing with others in the parking lot. Friends of Arnoult told officers they would take him home.
In his narrative of the incident, Harris wrote, “I then saw Arnoult still in the parking lot cursing at a loud volume and taking his shirt off.
“Arnoult’s friends were having trouble getting him to their car. I then advised officers to place Arnoult into handcuffs.”
Harris said Nicholas Anthony Silva, 21, of Jonesboro, was standing near officers asking what Arnoult was being arrested for.
“I kept advising Arrestee No. 2 (Silva) that it was none of his business and he needed to walk away,” Harris wrote. “... I then informed Silva to place his hands behind his back. When I grabbed Silva, he tried to pull away from me.
“I then took Silva to the ground. Once on the ground, I ordered Silva to place his hands behind his back again. Silva again refused and stated he couldn’t because I wouldn’t let him.”
The video of the incident, obtained by NEA Report, shows Harris slamming Silva onto the parking lot face down. Harris is shown kneeling on Silva’s left arm, preventing him from placing it behind his back.
Later in the video, Silva was able to place his left hand behind his back and he was taken into custody.
Silva and Arnoult were taking to the Craighead County Detention Center, where they were released on bond later Sunday.
Silva faces charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to arrest and obstruction of governmental operations. Arnoult faces charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
