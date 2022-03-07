HELENA-WEST HELENA (AP) — A Jonesboro police officer is on paid administrative leave following a shooting on Thursday.
Officer Michael Talley shot a rifle-carrying man, according to Arkansas State Police.
Travon Brewer, 18, was shot in Helena-West Helena by Talley, who was part of a multi-jurisdictional task force, state police said in a statement.
Talley was one of eight Jonesboro police officers who were part of the task force searching for a wanted fugitive at 12:15 p.m. Thursday when they heard gunfire near them at 1508 Cherry St. and two officers later spotted Brewer walking along a street and carrying a rifle.
Police say the officers ordered Brewer to drop the rifle but, instead, he pointed the weapon at them and Talley shot him. Brewer ran from the scene and collapsed outside a residence at 318 Monroe St.
Both officers provides first-aid measures to Brewer until an ambulance arrived, according to the state police.
Brewer was taken to a Memphis hospital in stable condition, state police said.
State police are investigating the shooting and will provide a report to the Phillips County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the shooting was justified.
